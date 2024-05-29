News

Warmer winter for those in need, thanks to good Samaritan’s efforts

29 May 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

For the past 15 years, good Samaritan Marcelle Wentworth’s winter woollies initiative has warmed the bodies and hearts of hundreds of needy people in Gqeberha, and further afield.

And at the age of 70, she is not stopping...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read