Warmer winter for those in need, thanks to good Samaritan’s efforts
For the past 15 years, good Samaritan Marcelle Wentworth’s winter woollies initiative has warmed the bodies and hearts of hundreds of needy people in Gqeberha, and further afield.
And at the age of 70, she is not stopping...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.