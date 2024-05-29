Stalled Wells Estate project causing sewage misery for Aloes residents
Pollution also running into Swartkops estuary, raising concerns about possible poisoning of fish
An impasse between a contractor and a group of enterprises demanding a share of a Wells Estate project has caused long-standing misery for the Aloes community, transected by a river of raw sewage.
The pollution, which has been running for more than a month, is also flowing into the Swartkops estuary and an added concern is that fishermen are catching and selling poisoned fish...
