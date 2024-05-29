News

One week, two murders, on same block in Rosedale

Community believes incidents linked to same culprits, with ‘gangs running these streets’

By Riaan Marais - 29 May 2024

In less than a week, two beloved members of the Rosedale community have been killed in the same block in Acacia Avenue.

Belinda Vogel, 62, was shot dead on Tuesday morning, three doors down from her house where Raven Meyer, 28, was shot by home invaders last week...

