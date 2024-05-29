One week, two murders, on same block in Rosedale
Community believes incidents linked to same culprits, with ‘gangs running these streets’
In less than a week, two beloved members of the Rosedale community have been killed in the same block in Acacia Avenue.
Belinda Vogel, 62, was shot dead on Tuesday morning, three doors down from her house where Raven Meyer, 28, was shot by home invaders last week...
