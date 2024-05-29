Man killed after allegedly shooting at police near Schauderville voting station

Police shot dead a man who allegedly opened fire on them near a voting station in Schauderville on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, who was doing an oversight visit at the Methodist Church in Boxonga Street, Daku, said the man had tried to enter the voting station with a firearm, and when the police approached him, he allegedly shot at them.
“Nelson Mandela Bay, in terms of voting, has been incident-free except for this one incident that has been reported in Schauderville,” she said.
“A person was reported to have a firearm inside the voting station.
“You can’t enter a voting station with a firearm.
“As the police approached him, he [allegedly] shot at our members.
“The police shot back and he was fatally wounded,” Mene said.
