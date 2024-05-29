Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting in Helenvale on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 8am police responded to a complaint of a shooting on the corner of Fitchardt and Stanford Road.
“Two suspected gang members were sitting in a passageway when rival gang members started firing shots at them,” she said.
“As they ran, Evandre Petrus, 29, fell over and died.
“The second person did not sustain any injuries.”
Naidu said the incident was gang-related and had nothing to do with the elections.
She said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team followed up on information and arrested a 27-year-old suspect later.
He was detained on charges of murder and attempted murder and would appear in court soon.
Man arrested after fatal Helenvale shooting
Image: 123RF
