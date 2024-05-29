News

Man arrested after fatal Helenvale shooting

By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2024
A Gqeberha man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Helenvale on Wednesday morning
FATAL SHOOTING: A Gqeberha man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Helenvale on Wednesday morning
Image: 123RF

Police are investigating a case of murder and  attempted murder following a shooting in Helenvale on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 8am police responded to a complaint of a shooting on the corner of Fitchardt and Stanford Road.

“Two suspected gang members were sitting in a passageway when rival gang members started firing shots at them,” she said.

“As they ran, Evandre Petrus, 29, fell over and died.

“The second person did not sustain any injuries.”

Naidu said the incident was gang-related and had nothing to do with the elections.

She said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team followed up on information and arrested a 27-year-old suspect  later.

He was detained on charges of murder and attempted murder and would appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read