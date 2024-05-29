News

First-time voters ready to make their mark

By Brandon Nel - 29 May 2024

It is D-Day for excited Gen-Z voters to put their cross where it matters.

And though they had long been waiting for the day, some were nervous but also determined to cast their first votes...

