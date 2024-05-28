News

Plettenberg Bay could get luxury golf estate

Boutique hotel and accommodation will help bring family feel to project, says property developer Phatudi Maponya

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 May 2024

Plettenberg Bay could have its first golf estate after property tycoon Phatudi Maponya expressed interest in building a course with a luxury boutique hotel with 36 rooms.

This comes on the back of a successful sustainable infrastructure investment conference held by the Bitou municipality last week in an effort to secure R1.9bn worth of investment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read