Plettenberg Bay could get luxury golf estate
Boutique hotel and accommodation will help bring family feel to project, says property developer Phatudi Maponya
Plettenberg Bay could have its first golf estate after property tycoon Phatudi Maponya expressed interest in building a course with a luxury boutique hotel with 36 rooms.
This comes on the back of a successful sustainable infrastructure investment conference held by the Bitou municipality last week in an effort to secure R1.9bn worth of investment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.