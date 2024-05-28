News

National Arts Festival gears up for 50th celebration

By Simtembile Mgidi - 28 May 2024

Accommodation is filling up and tickets are already selling out for the National Arts Festival’s 50th celebration.

The festival will take place in Makhanda from June 20-30 — and is poised to be a spectacular showing given its milestone anniversary...

