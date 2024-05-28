Kariega woman, 62, gunned down in ‘gang’ attack
A Kariega woman was shot dead in what is believed to be a gang-related incident in Rosedale, Kariega, on Tuesday.
Belinda Vogel, 62, was walking into her home in Arcadia Street at about 11.30am, and as she entered through the front door, several gunshots rang out...
