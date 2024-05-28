News

Kariega woman, 62, gunned down in ‘gang’ attack

By Tshepiso Mametela - 28 May 2024

A Kariega woman was shot dead in what is believed to be a gang-related incident in Rosedale, Kariega, on Tuesday.

Belinda Vogel, 62, was walking into her home in Arcadia Street at about 11.30am, and as she entered through the front door, several gunshots rang out...

