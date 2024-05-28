Jazz legends honoured at Nelson Mandela Bay festival
Award-winning artist Makhatini hails the late Zim Ngqawana, Feya Faku and the Soul Jazzman
Three Gqeberha music legends were honoured at the Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival at the weekend in recognition of the pivotal part they played in maintaining and expanding the history of jazz in SA and the world.
Feya Faku, the Soul Jazzmen band and the late Zim Ngqawana were recognised by Dr Nduduzo Makhathini at the Pine Lodge Resort and Conference Centre on Saturday after more than 200 people gathered to enjoy top-tier jazz performances...
