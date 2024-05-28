Glitches mar first day of special voting
Glitches with malfunctioning voter management devices, voter rolls not in alphabetical order, long queues and stations opening late marred the first day of special voting in Nelson Mandela Bay.
More than 1.6-million people registered to cast special votes in the 2024 national and provincial elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.