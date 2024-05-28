Ex-Herald photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Mbulelo Linda dies
From being a second-generation janitor at The Herald to becoming a renowned photojournalist, this is only part of the legacy left by the late Mbulelo Linda.
Family, friends and colleagues of the 65-year-old anti-apartheid activist will gather at the Gqeberha City Hall on Thursday evening for a memorial service remembering his contribution through kind words and a gallery of some of his most impactful photographs. ..
