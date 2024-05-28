News

Beauty princess struts past world pageant disappointment with charity drive

By Tshepiso Mametela - 28 May 2024

Despite missing out on a chance to strut her stuff in an upcoming international pageant, a Motherwell beauty princess is living up to the charitable drive of a title-holder.

Lwazikazi Johannes, 15, dazzled the judges to clinch Miss Mini Grand SA honours at the Miss Teen Universe SA Minis competition in Durban in February...

