Army deployed amid taxi protest chaos
Special voting affected at many East Cape stations as Mthatha brought to a standstill
SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were deployed to calm violent clashes between taxi operators and the police on Monday, which had caused more than 100 voting stations in the Eastern Cape to remain closed.
On day one of special voting in a landmark general election, taxi operators brought Mthatha to a standstill for most of the day, with trucks ransacked, vital health services disrupted and a community left on edge...
