New book uncovers 1873 Uitenhage-PE water conflict
‘Streams of Life’ probes early dispute over precious resource, captures human stories, ingenuity behind ‘greatest enterprise’
The water debate reached boiling point during Nelson Mandela Bay’s recent drought, but a unique new book on the history of the metro’s water supply has highlighted aspects which extend way beyond recent years.
According to David Raymer’s Streams of Life, which was launched on Thursday, there was friction between the then Uitenhage (Kariega) and Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) areas due to the proposal that PE should be able to buy water from Uitenhage’s natural springs...
