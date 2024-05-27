Nelson Mandela Bay port heralds ‘record-breaking’ summer ship season
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture department toasted to a successful cruise ship season on Friday on the deck of the behemoth Serenade of the Seas at the Port of Port Elizabeth.
The capping-off event brought the curtain down on several bustling months on the passenger liner front in which a record 37 vessels carrying 50,000 visitors docked...
