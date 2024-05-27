News

KwaNobuhle Shoprite in racism row

By Nomazima Nkosi - 27 May 2024

A racially charged WhatsApp message allegedly sent by a Shoprite manager in KwaNobuhle prompted the EFF to storm the shop on Friday, demanding she be suspended.

A screenshot on social media shows a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by the manager to a colleague, complaining about the shop’s black employees...

