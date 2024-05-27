News

George woman accused of running brothel appears in court

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 27 May 2024
A George woman accused of running a brothel appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday
A George woman, accused of assault, earning a living off prostitution and running a brothel, made a brief appearance on Monday in the George Magistrate’s Court, where her bail application was postponed for an interpreter to be arranged.

The 39-year-old, who cannot be named until she has pleaded to the charges, was arrested by the serious organised crime investigation unit of the Hawks on Saturday.

The arrest came after members of the Hawks, who had been monitoring the alleged brothel for some time, raided the building along with SAPS visible policing members.

According to the police, a victim, allegedly held against her will, was found at the suspected brothel.

The complainant was taken to George Regional Hospital for a medical examination, after which she was taken to a place of safety.

The case was postponed to Thursday to allow for the accused to appoint a lawyer, and for a Shona interpreter to be engaged. 

