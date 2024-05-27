Double murder shocks Timothy Valley residents
Two young men were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Timothy Valley during the early hours of Monday.
Jonathan Douse, 30, and Cheslyn Cherry, 26, died at the scene in Sweden Street...
