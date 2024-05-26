Trial date to be determined for Terblanche murder case
Suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche and his co-accused Reinhardt Leach hope to hear when their trial will proceed when they return to the Gqeberha high court next week.
After a brief appearance in court on Friday, the matter was postponed to May 31, when a trial date for the two remaining suspects in the 2021 murder of Vicki Terblanche is expected to be set...
