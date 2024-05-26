Sarah Baartman district NPOs share R540,000 in funding
Twelve nonprofit organisations from the Sarah Baartman District have together received more than R500,000 in funding.
The funds will enable them to meet their immediate needs and continue to support the desperate communities that depend on them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.