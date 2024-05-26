News

Sarah Baartman district NPOs share R540,000 in funding

By Herald Reporter - 26 May 2024

Twelve nonprofit organisations from the Sarah Baartman District have together received more than R500,000 in funding.

The funds will enable them to meet their immediate needs and continue to support the desperate communities that depend on them...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read