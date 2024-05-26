Retailer Makro suffered pricing errors on online products at the weekend, with prices for expensive goods including electronics being advertised as low as R55.
It was only a temporary shout of “bargain” for those customers who thought they had scored amazing deals — because they were too good to be real.
On Sunday, Makro shared: “We would like to apologise for the recent inconvenience of a pricing error on May 25 on our sites and app. As a result, orders will be cancelled as per CPA section 23 (9).”
This section states that if an advertised price is an inadvertent and obvious error, the supplier is not bound by it after correcting the error in the displayed price and taking reasonable steps in the circumstances to inform affected consumers.
'R55 for laptops, coffee machines': Makro glitch sees pricing errors
Image: iStore/File image
