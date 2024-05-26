President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening.
The speech will be broadcast on SABC from 6pm.
This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes from Monday and general voting on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night
Image: Presidency/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening.
The speech will be broadcast on SABC from 6pm.
This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes from Monday and general voting on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News