SA tainted itself by overlooking Hamas' crimes: SA Jewish Board of Deputies

South Africa could have done more to prevent loss of life in the conflict between Israel and Hamas from the outset through its relationship with Hamas rather than ongoing legal challenges.
This is the reaction by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in South Africa’s favour against Israel on Friday, ordering that the Jewish state halt its military offensive in Rafah.
SAJBD director Wendy Kahn said South Africa, with its history of engagement to resolve conflict, could have engaged with Hamas after October 7 last year after Hamas' attack on Israel when it took 252 people hostage.
After the attack, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza which has led to a loss of thousands of lives. South African then brought an application before the ICJ on December 29 alleging violation by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.
Kahn said every loss of life in the conflict between Israel and Hamas was tragic.
“Over the past seven months of this heartbreaking war, it has become increasingly obvious that peace needs to be made through political negotiations and not legal institutions,” Kahn said.
She said this was because the ICJ had no jurisdiction over Hamas.
Kahn said professor emeritus Andre Thomashausen had repeatedly stated that “thus far, with all its cases, South Africa has not saved one life”.
In its many statements, interviews and speeches, the South African government had made against Israel, it had not once commented on the bodies of Israeli hostages that had been reportedly found in Gaza, including three in Rafah in the past week, Kahn said.
“Neither have they acknowledged or condemned Hamas footage also found in Rafah this week, showing sexual threats by Hamas against young Israeli women captives.”
She said South Africa had forever tainted itself in its willingness to overlook the horrendous crimes of Hamas, damaging its reputation as an honest peace broker.
SA tainted itself by overlooking Hamas' crimes: SA Jewish Board of Deputies
Image: REUTERS/Nir Elias
