News Editors Choice

Father sentenced to five years for spanking children but escapes jail time

24 May 2024
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter

A father has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, after admitting to spanking his three children as a form of discipline.

The Centurion father, 36, heard his fate in the Pretoria magistrate's court after he pleaded guilty in February for disciplining his children by hitting them with a belt...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read