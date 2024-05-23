News Editors Choice
Father sentenced to five years for spanking children but escapes jail time
A father has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, after admitting to spanking his three children as a form of discipline.
The Centurion father, 36, heard his fate in the Pretoria magistrate's court after he pleaded guilty in February for disciplining his children by hitting them with a belt...
