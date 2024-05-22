News

Three years or R3,000 fine for cop who tried to run over his wife with car

Constable guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2024
The Aliwal magistrate’s court found Const Musi Joseph Matsoso guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm.
The Aliwal magistrate’s court found Const Musi Joseph Matsoso guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/ File photo

The Aliwal magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday handed a three-year prison term or a fine of R3,000 to police constable Musi Joseph Matsoso who assaulted his wife and shot at her before trying to run her over with his car. 

The incident happened in June 2016.

In a statement, the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) said Matsoso was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and discharge of a firearm.

Ipid welcomed the sentence imposed. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read