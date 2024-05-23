NMU scientist flags mice killing albatross in sub-Antarctic
Seabird ecologist heads study report pointing to first evidence of deadly predation by alien invasive rodents on Marion Island
A Nelson Mandela University researcher has highlighted the threat to a vulnerable albatross population on a South African sub-Antarctic island as a result of attacks by alien house mice.
Dr Maelle Connan is the lead author of a recent report on the first evidence of mice killing adult wandering albatross on Marion Island...
