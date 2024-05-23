News

Knysna protesters demand action against ‘corrupt’ officials

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 May 2024

A group of irate residents from Knysna took to the streets on Wednesday accusing senior officials in the municipality of nepotism and selling jobs.

The residents marched to the Knysna municipal building against corporate services director Luvuyo Loliwe as well as shop steward Shaun Kralo and the SA Municipal Workers Union regional group, demanding they be investigated for alleged nepotism and selling jobs....

