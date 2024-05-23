How five young friends helped save 34 baby turtles
Dozens of baby turtles have been returned to the warm waters of the Indian Ocean thanks to a rescue mission involving Eastern Cape high school pupils, experts and volunteers.
The journey of the loggerhead hatchlings began about a month ago when the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation sent them to the Bayworld Oceanarium to continue their rehabilitation and release journey in Gqeberha. ..
