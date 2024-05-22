Law enforcement officials preparing safety and security plans for election day
As voters prepare to make their mark in SA’s general elections next week, law enforcement officials are hard at work to ensure their safety and security.
Operational plans follow a five-point approach at national level, and each province is now formulating its own initiatives within the overarching directive...
