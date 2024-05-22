Catch these masters of brass before they tour Europe
Gqeberha residents will soon have the opportunity to enjoy the sweet sounds of the Christian Gregor School of Music before they take their talent on tour to Europe in June.
The school, based at the Salem Moravian Church in Schauderville, is hosting a concert in Gqeberha on Sunday in preparation for their fundraising tour next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.