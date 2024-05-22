News

Care centre focuses on food in Mandela Day initiative

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 May 2024

The Malvern Care Centre is buckling under the weight of soaring food prices and rapidly increasing inflation, forcing the once-thriving community hub to find innovative ways to remain sustainable.

Amid the depleting stock and difficult fundraising efforts, centre marketing manager Linda van Oudheusden said the nonprofit organisation was taking up a new Mandela Day food drive initiative...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read