Stepson’s plea provides damning evidence against Paradise Beach father
Young man pleads guilty to 24 charges, alleging he was groomed to rape, assault his step-siblings
A disturbing account detailing years of rape, abuse and sexual grooming could prove to be the damning evidence against a Paradise Beach man on trial for a string of sexual offences allegedly committed against his own children and stepson.
The 55-year-old, who faces charges of rape, sexual assault and offences related to the creation and distribution of child pornography, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, where his case was postponed to Tuesday due to the unavailability of the prosecutor. ..
