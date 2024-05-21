News

St Albans pupils excited to receive book donations

Isuzu Motors SA and Rally to Read deliver mobile library boxes to three Gqeberha schools

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 May 2024

As part of a rally to get all schoolchildren reading through an initiative which saw R16m raised, St Albans Primary pupils were overjoyed to be among pupils from three Gqeberha schools to receive books and teaching aids on Tuesday.

The initiative was part of a partnership between Isuzu Motors SA and Rally to Read, which promotes literacy and education in SA...

