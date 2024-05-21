A suspected robber drowned when he tried to evade police in Humewood on Monday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, a 36-year-old man was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men in Beach Road, Brookes Hill, at about 8.30pm.
“The suspects demanded his cellphone and fled.
“However, metro police officers on patrol chased after the suspects,” Beetge said.
He said a 39-year-old suspect was arrested, while the second man threw down the firearm he was allegedly carrying and ran across the road and onto the beach.
“In an attempt to evade arrest, he ran into the sea and hid behind big rocks.
“Due to the rough sea conditions, the SAPS search and rescue unit as well as the SAPS diving unit were unable to reach him,” Beetge said.
“Unfortunately, the suspect’s body washed ashore on Tuesday morning on Kings Beach.”
Beetge said the stolen cellphone was recovered and a replica firearm was confiscated.
The arrested suspect is facing a charge of armed robbery and is expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Robbery suspect drowns while fleeing police
Image: GUY ROGERS
HeraldLIVE
