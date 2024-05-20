News

Man accused of shoplifting dies after being kept in back room at Heidelberg store

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2024
A 33-year-old man accused of shoplifting died in Ratanda on Sunday after being locked in the back room of a store on Sunday.
Police in Ratanda, Heidelberg, have opened an inquest docket after a 33-year-old man died at a shop on Sunday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said two men accused of shoplifting were locked up in a room in the back of the store. 

“One of the men during closing time complained of stomach aches. Paramedics were called and he was declared dead on the scene,” Kweza said.

She said police also opened an assault case. 

