Admissibility of evidence to be tested as perlemoen trial starts
The trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of evidence in the case against two men who were arrested for being part of a perlemoen poaching syndicate started in the Gqeberha regional court on Monday.
Raymond Taylor and Roland Hudson were arrested on May 6 2022, after a two-month joint investigation named Project Perfect Storm...
