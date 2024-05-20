For Zachary, the win was all the more special as it was his 16th birthday on Saturday.
Uitenhage High bags The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title
Kariega team triumphs over Collegiate in finals after flying through every round
Image: WERNER HILLS
Uitenhage High School stormed to a sensational win in the 2024 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, the first Kariega school to win the popular competition since its revival in 2021.
Uitenhage’s team of four triumphed over Collegiate Girls’ High School in the thrilling final round at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with Morningside High in third and Sanctor High in fourth place.
Uitenhage had excelled in every round, sending Hillside Technical High home in the quarterfinals last week and beating Collegiate 19-10 in the finals on Saturday.
For Uitenhage and Collegiate the stakes could not have been higher, as Collegiate is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024 while Uitenhage is marking its 60th.
Uitenhage’s journey to the top began with an 11-7 semifinal win over Sanctor earlier on Saturday.
Sanctor were nicknamed the giant-slayers of the competition as they had dispatched 2022 and 2023 winning school Paterson High in the quarterfinals on May 11.
The semifinal round between Morningside and Collegiate was extremely closely contested, closing at eight-all, with Collegiate then securing their place in the finals through a sudden-death question that delivered heartbreak for Morningside, one of this year’s favourites.
Morningside went on to beat Sanctor 9-8 for third place, having also placed third overall in 2022 and 2023.
Uitenhage’s Ethan George, Zachary Valtein, Caleb Seloane, all 16, and Alizwa Mamkeli, 17, were overjoyed to win.
“I’m very proud of my teammates and thankful to the other schools as well,” team captain Ethan said.
“This quiz is challenging. It requires a lot of hard of work.
“Uitenhage High is celebrating its 60th anniversary and this [win] is great timing.
“It’s been both nerve-wracking and exciting, and an amazing opportunity because you get to learn about different things.”
Zachary, in grade 10, hopes to return to the quiz in 2025, while his teammates will be in matric and say they may have to put their studies first.
Image: WERNER HILLS
For Zachary, the win was all the more special as it was his 16th birthday on Saturday.
“No offence to my family, but I think this has been my best birthday yet,” he said, beaming.
Uitenhage High principal Mark Williams said the four had done their school and community proud.
“Thank you so much for this opportunity for our youngsters — it’s all about that,” Williams said.
“Winning, losing, it happens in life; it throws up all those challenges.
“To all the schools which participated: thank you, because you pushed one another [in the competition].
“I’m sure that, as the years progress, schools will continue to improve.”
Questions covering local, national and international news, sport, politics, business and entertainment were compiled by quiz moderator Louise Liebenberg over six weeks, with quizmaster Gareth Burley testing the teams’ knowledge each week.
The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors South Africa had distributed copies of the paper to participating schools to help them prepare, and teams of four from across the Bay and Kouga regions competed in the quiz every weekend since May 4.
About 200 pupils from a record 50 schools took part, and 1,020 questions in total were drawn up, with prizes totalling more than R290,000.
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock applauded the top schools, giving special thanks to the mentoring teachers.
“This competition is so special, and every year we see it growing and the community of Nelson Mandela Bay embracing it, because they know how important it is to support learning, knowledge and growth.
“The top four schools brought their A-game, and Uitenhage High was in it for the win from the very beginning.
“They truly deserved this year’s win,” De Kock said.
“We appreciate the sponsorship which makes hosting this event possible as it levels the playing field and ensures all pupils compete on an equal footing.
“This has enabled us to have schools that are under-resourced coming out and confidently competing against those with more resources — and coming out on top.
“That’s the beauty of this competition.
“We hope this win will open up many opportunities for these bright young learners.”
Isuzu Motors SA’s corporate and public affairs executive, Lebogang Makoloi, shared a powerful message from his own childhood.
“It is not where you come from, it is where you see yourself going,” he told pupils.
“You have started an incredible journey.
“With this quiz there are so many opportunities, because you have opened your mind to the world.”
The top three schools shared a R30,000 cash prize from Isuzu, with Uitenhage High taking home the lion’s share of R20,000.
From Axxess, Uitenhage High’s team received a choice between free LTE data with a MiFi device for three months, or three months of free fibre, to a total value of R14,000.
In addition, all participating schools with fibre in their area received free fibre and uncapped data, with a router, for 12 months, valued at R36,000 per school.
Other prize sponsors included Astron Energy, Woodlands Dairy, Woolworths Beauty, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Pickwick Books and Bargain Books.
