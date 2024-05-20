Search continues for third drowning victim in Summerstrand

Gqeberha emergency services will continue the search for a missing swimmer on Monday after two bodies were retrieved from the surf on Sunday evening.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), search and rescue operations commenced at about 6.20pm on Sunday after reports were received that three people had gone missing in the surf zone at Summerstrand.
NSRI Gqeberha duty controller Mike Whittal said teams from the NSRI, Coastal Water Rescue, SAPS and government ambulance services were at the scene.
“On arrival, NSRI rescue swimmers and Coastal Water Rescue swimmers launched into the surf conducting sweeping-line free-dive search efforts.
“During an extensive sea and shoreline search, the bodies of two adults, a male and a female, were located and recovered,” Whittal said.
Paramedics declared them dead on the scene, and two inquest dockets have been opened.
Their names have not yet been released.
The search for a third person, believed to be a man, continues.
