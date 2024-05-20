She said they have also done awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS and Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). She said police visibility during and after voting would be heightened to make sure the elections are fair and peaceful.
Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections
Plan of action unveiled to secure fair, peaceful polls
Image: Esa Alexander
At least 650 high-risk voting stations across the country have been identified by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).
Meanwhile, 45 people have been arrested for crimes linked to voting and voting stations in the first and second voter registration weekends.
This was revealed on Sunday by Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili during a media briefing on NatJoints state of readiness at Tshedimosetso House, government's communication and information system (GCIS) head office in Tshwane.
Mosikili said they were continuing to do risk assessments ahead of the general elections to be held next week.
“We have identified a number of high-risk voting stations and potentially in volatile areas that are being monitored on an ongoing basis. Deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations informed by thorough analysis and intelligence-based reports.
“Threats identified, such as community protests, are being attended to and those found to be in contravention of the law are being dealt with. Our public order policing units are on the ground and ready to prevent and combat any such incidents,” she said.
Mosikili said strategies were used to identify the hotspots. These include intelligence gathering, analysis and coordination, a proactive approach that includes high visibility for police to prevent and respond to any crime.
She said they have also done awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS and Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). She said police visibility during and after voting would be heightened to make sure the elections are fair and peaceful.
Mosikili urged public members to share factual information and said police would monitor social media posts for threats of incitement.
“One of our biggest threats is fake news. We urge members of the public to fact check first before sharing anything on social media platforms.”
Mosikili said during the first and second voter registration weekends, 50 cases were reported with 45 suspects arrested. Gauteng reported the most arrests at 11. There were nine arrests in Limpopo, eight in the North West and four in Mpumalanga.
Of these, 11 were arrested for public violence, 10 for contravening the Electoral Act, nine for assault and two for malicious damage to property. Three suspects were nabbed for other cases.
Maj-Gen Mninimuzi Sizani of the South African National Defence Force said the army would be on standby to be deployed during voting.
