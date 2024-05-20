Names of drowning victims released, search continues for third swimmer

While the search for a third person presumed to have drowned continues along the Gqeberha beachfront, the police have released the names of the two victims whose bodies were recovered on Sunday evening.
Blessings Charumbira, 26, and Nomphumelelo Malindisa, 21, were positively identified after their bodies were recovered at Pollok Beach.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the victims were part of a group of friends who had visited the beach at about 3pm on Sunday.
The two deceased, and a third man, who is still missing, went for a swim, but when their friends lost sight of them in the surf, they raised the alarm.
Emergency services, including the National Sea Rescue Institute, Coastal Water Rescue, police divers and government ambulance services were notified and responded to the scene shortly after 6pm.
Charumbira’s and Malindisa’s bodies were found after they washed ashore at about 7.20pm.
The search continues for the third person who is still missing and presumed drowned.
Janse van Rensburg said two inquest dockets had been opened and that no foul play was suspected.
