Kidnapping suspect to appear in Gqeberha court

A 38-year-old kidnapping suspect is to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
His arrest on May 16 comes after an extensive probe by the Gqeberha Trafficking In Persons team, together with Provincial Crime Intelligence and the Local Criminal Record Centre.
He is accused of kidnapping a 31-year-old foreign national from his business premises in North End on April 5.
According to the police, the victim was accosted by a group of armed suspects and forced into an Opel Mokka.
He was then forcefully taken to various premises where he was held by his abductors.
According to police information, the suspects used the victim’s cellphone to call his mother, demanding a ransom.
The victim was eventually found in Kariega six days later.
“Further reports exposed that during the ransom drop-off, a Toyota Fortuner and an Audi were identified as the vehicles suspected to have been involved in the kidnapping,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
Mhlakuvana said a preliminary investigation established that the victim was allegedly transported to three different addresses in Gqeberha in the Audi.
On April 11, the joint team traced the vehicles and found the Toyota Fortuner at a car wash, from where it was seized.
“Two days later, information was received about the whereabouts of the Audi which was found in Colchester and also seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
Investigations led to the arrest of one suspect at one of the addresses where the victim was allegedly held.
Mhlakuvana said more arrests were imminent.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya applauded the joint team for their success in arresting one of the suspects.
