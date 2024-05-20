Chance to see top Bay muso Wayne Kallis in action before he heads off

Gqeberha musician Wayne Kallis will join the Centrestage band at the weekend for his final performance in SA before returning to international waters to perform on cruise ships from the end of the month.
The mother of all rock n roll parties, “Hey Tonite” — a tribute to CCR — will be on at the PE Bowling Club on Saturday May 25 at 7.30pm.
The feel-good tribute to the immensely popular evergreen singalong group takes in 40 Creedence Clearwater Revival hits which are all guaranteed to get the audience onto their feet.
The show will once again be fronted by the hyper-energetic Kallis as John Fogerty, bringing his gravelly voice and dynamic stage energy to replicate the raw garage band sound which has become the distinctive Creedence trademark.
This will be the final Centrestage performance before Kallis returns to his cruise bands, and will serve as a reunion as ace original member of the Centrestage-All Star Band Michael McAuley joins on stage.
The band also features Gino Fabbri on drums, Stephen Hurter on electric guitar, Khanya Matomela on keys and Thuba Myeki on additional vocals.
“Hey Tonight!” brings some of the greatest hits to life, including Down on the Corner, Suzi Q, Heard It Through the Grapevine, and more.
A look at Creedence Clearwater Revival’s country roots will include the likes of Cotton Fields and Looking Out My Back Door, while their protest songs such as Fortunate Son, Run Through the Jungle, and Who’ll Stop the Rain are also included.
Fogerty fans will be pleased to see the inclusion of some of his solo hits such as Old Man Down the Road, Rock n Roll Girls and Rocking All Over the World, which was originally written by the CCR frontman.
On the Friday evening, Centrestage will perform their biggest hit show, “The Magnificent 7”, which is a tribute to seven of the greatest bands of all time, including The Beatles, Bee Gees, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, CCR and Queen.
The PE Bowling Club in St George’s Park, an intimate 200 seater cabaret venue, is set to become Centrestage’s new home.
Tickets for the CCR show cost R250, while those for The Magnificent 7 are R280 a person and available through Quicket.
