Search for 11 missing fishermen after fishing vessel sinks off Cape coast

Nine fishermen have been rescued as a search and rescue mission continues for 11 others still missing after a fishing trawler sank in deep sea off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard.
NSRIA spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it was not known what caused the vessel to sink.
He said at least five fishing vessels reached the search area locating and recovering nine of 20 local fishermen from a life raft.
“The nine survivors are not injured and they were brought to the Port of Table Bay aboard a fellow fishing vessel during the night. They are in the care of their fishing company.”
The NSRI Hout Bay duty crew and NSRI Table Bay duty crew were activated on Friday at about 3.40pm after reports of the fishing vessel sinking about 30 nautical miles offshore of the Atlantic seaboard.
According to Lambinon the mayday distress call, intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services at 3.30pm, was relayed to vessels in the area that responded to assist.
He said the NSRI Hout Bay rescue craft Nadine Gordimer and Albie Matthews, and an NSRI Table Bay rescue craft, DHL Deliverer, were launched.
“An AGA (Aerios Global Aviation) helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft joined in the search operation.”
However, despite an extensive air and sea search there remain no signs of 11 missing fishermen and a search operation is ongoing, he said.
“Three NSRI rescue craft arrived in the search area and joined fishing vessels in an extensive search operation for 11 missing fishermen in three to four-metre sea swells and 10 to 15 knot winds. Both life rafts, of the casualty fishing vessel, have been recovered,” he said.
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), Port of Table Bay Port Control and NSRI duty controllers assisted MRCC in the logistics and co-ordination of the search and rescue operation.
“Thoughts and care are with the fishermen's families and the fishing company in this difficult time. Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted with marine VHF radio communications and an all-ships alert continues to be broadcast requesting vessels in the area to keep a sharp lookout,” he said.
Search for 11 missing fishermen after fishing vessel sinks off Cape coast
Reporter
Image: NSRI
