Luke Fleurs murder accused denied bail

By TimesLIVE - 18 May 2024
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs have been denied bail.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday denied bail to the six men facing charges related to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs. 

The 24-year-old footballer was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on April 3. 

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Sive, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, were all remanded until June 27 as the case was postponed for further investigation.

The accused were arrested in Slovoville on April 10 when police followed up on information about the whereabouts of Fleurs’ hijacked vehicle.

They are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. 

“The denial of bail signals our commitment as the NPA to holding the alleged perpetrators of violent crimes accountable. Our priority is to protect our community and ensure that justice is served,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said releasing them on bail could have posed a significant threat to state witnesses. 

TimesLIVE 

