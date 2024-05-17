News

Wind farm urged to use new measure to combat bird deaths

Blade patterning has proved effective in reducing fatalities, says Kouga conservation group

By Guy Rogers - 17 May 2024

A Kouga conservation organisation is calling on the Italian company behind the impending construction of the Impofu Wind Farm to implement the latest blade-patterning methodology to combat bird deaths.

The Kromme Enviro-Trust wants Enel Green Power to set the pace for the Eastern Cape and SA on its 57-turbine Impofu development, which will stretch over three sites between Humansdorp and Oyster Bay...

