Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News