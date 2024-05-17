A total 62 people were on the building site — a multistorey block of flats in Victoria Street — when the collapse occurred on May 6.
HeraldLIVE
Rescue and recovery operations wrap up in George
Image: WERNER HILLS
Eleven days after the disastrous building collapse in George, which claimed the lives of at least 33 people, the exhaustive rescue and recovery operations have wrapped up.
Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell said in a statement on Friday that the disaster would forever be remembered, not only for the immense and tragic loss of lives, but for the incredibly brave and selfless work carried out by the more than 1,000 rescue, support and volunteer workers.
He said more than 6,000 tonnes of rubble had been carefully removed over the course of nearly two weeks while rescue workers searched for survivors.
The operation lasted 260 hours, with personnel working on a 24-hour basis with two shifts on rotation.
Premier Alan Winde said it had been an exceptionally difficult time for all.
“But through it all, our disaster management workers and volunteers persevered with the sole aim of saving the lives of as many people as possible.
“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the 33 victims.
“We share your pain and will do everything we can to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.”
A total 62 people were on the building site — a multistorey block of flats in Victoria Street — when the collapse occurred on May 6.
In total, 34 people were rescued, and 33 confirmed dead, including five people who later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Ten people are still in hospital, while 19 others have either been discharged or received medical treatment on site.
Bredell said it was important to understand that rescue personnel had been forced to work under extremely difficult conditions, with the information provided to them at the time based solely on information received from the contractor on site, the police and other external sources.
Winde said the government’s attention was now focused on the investigation which had been launched just hours after the incident.
“This was a devastating tragedy.
“We need to understand what happened and what steps need to be taken to ensure we do whatever we can to hold those who need to be held to account,” he said, adding that an update on the investigation would be provided in due course.
“This operation saw a rescue rate of 54.8%, which is truly remarkable when compared with international statistics which indicate a rescue rate of only 10% during similar building collapses.
“This is testament to the brave and professional work of our rescue workers, and the result of years of investing and training in our provincial disaster capabilities, which are world-class.
“There were so many tough and difficult moments for our teams on the ground during this operation, and I am so proud of them for every life saved.
“I must again recognise all the residents who pulled together to show immense compassion and support.”
HeraldLIVE
