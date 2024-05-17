Kawa rape accused appears in high court

A man accused of raping Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa more than a decade ago made his first appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.
The 48-year-old, who cannot be named until he has formally pleaded to the charge, briefly took to the dock and the case was postponed to allow him to consult with a Legal Aid SA lawyer.
The matter was transferred to the high court earlier this week for a possible plea agreement between the accused and the state.
However the potential plea was not discussed further in court on Friday.
The accused, who has no fixed address, was arrested in a park in Summerstrand in January in connection with an unrelated matter, but DNA evidence allegedly linked him to Kawa’s rape in December 2010.
He abandoned his bid for bail and has been in custody since.
Kawa, now 61, was abducted as she was walking along the Summerstrand beachfront on December 9 2010.
She was tied up and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period before ultimately being rescued.
The case made national headlines and Kawa has been campaigning against alleged sloppy police work and gender-based violence for the past 13 years.
She also has a pending civil case against the police for R6m in damages.
The accused will return to court on May 28.
