News

Calls made for improved black business support

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 17 May 2024

Conversations about youth involvement in strategic sectors aligned with broader calls for improved black business support topped the agenda at the Pieter Rademeyer Hall in Algoa Park this week.

The venue became a cauldron of activity for SMMEs, government entities and other stakeholders at a business support activation seminar...

